(Updates with new details of spree)
LOS ANGELES, Sept 10 An armed man holding
several hostages in a Los Angeles restaurant was shot dead on
Thursday night as police stormed the building to free the
hostages, police said, though it was not clear whether an
officer fired the fatal bullet.
Several shots were fired when the heavily armed officers
stormed the barbecue restaurant in Downey, southeast of Los
Angeles, to end the two-hour siege, said commander Mike Parker
of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Investigators will determine whether the gunman, who was
pronounced dead at the scene, was killed by a police bullet or
his own weapon, he said.
Police said the unidentified suspect had stolen two cars,
one of them at gunpoint. He led officers on a winding chase
through Los Angeles, narrowly missing a cyclist and crashing
into another car before running into the restaurant firing his
gun.
"He had absolutely no concern for the safety of the public,"
Parker told reporters.
Dozens of people were able to escape from the restaurant,
which was in the middle of a busy dinner rush, authorities said.
Local media said about a half-dozen people had been taken
hostage.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Kevin Liffey)