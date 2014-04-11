April 10 An aspiring TV producer who was being
held captive by a knife-wielding man in West Hollywood was
mistakenly shot and killed by Los Angeles County sheriff's
deputies as he tried to escape his assailant, the sheriff's
department said on Thursday.
John Winkler, 30, was one of three men being held and
attacked by a 27-year-old man with a knife at an apartment on
Monday night, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said in a
statement.
He and another man ran out of the apartment to get away, but
sheriff's deputies called to the scene thought he was the
assailant and shot him, the department said.
"The apartment door suddenly opened and a male victim came
rushing out," the department said. "He was covered in blood and
bleeding profusely from the neck. Simultaneously, victim Winkler
ran out of the door, lunging at the back of the fleeing victim."
Both men ran directly at the deputies, the statement said.
"Believing Winkler was the assailant and the assault was
ongoing and he would attack the entry team, three deputies fired
their duty weapons at him."
The deputies then heard sounds of a fight from the apartment
and went inside to find the attacker, identified as Alexander
McDonald, assaulting another person.
McDonald, the roommate of one of the victims, was arrested
and charged with murder, attempted murder and torture. Winkler
was taken to a hospital, where he later died, the sheriff's
department said.
The Los Angeles Times, citing a friend of Winkler's, said he
moved to West Hollywood from Washington state last year in hopes
of breaking into the entertainment business as a producer.
He had landed a three-day job filling in as a production
assistant on the Comedy Central show "Tosh.0," a spokeswoman for
the network told Reuters.
