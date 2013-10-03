SACRAMENTO Oct 3 Illegal immigrants living in
California may soon be able to apply for driver's licenses under
a law signed on Thursday by Governor Jerry Brown, in the latest
in a string of moves expanding privileges for such immigrants in
the most populous U.S. state.
The move marked a major victory for Latino and immigration
rights activists who have fought for decades for such a law,
which was expected to spur 1.4 million people to apply for
licenses over the next three years.
The bill was previously passed in the Democratic-led state
legislature by votes of 28-8 in the Senate and 55-19 in the
Assembly.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)