By Sharon Bernstein
| SACRAMENTO, Sept 12
SACRAMENTO, Sept 12 A group of Republican
California lawmakers are breaking with their party's skepticism
over immigration reform and asking the U.S. Congress to give
immigrants a path to citizenship to help their state's heavy
dependence on migrant labor for agriculture and construction.
Flanked by representatives of the state's agricultural,
construction and restaurant industries, 16 Republican state
senators and assembly members joined a national push to demand a
path to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented immigrants
in the United States.
"We're assembled today to call upon the House of
Representatives to take immediate action to reform our broken
immigration system," said State Senator Anthony Cannella, who
represents Salinas and for years was a lone Republican voice in
favor of reform. "Congress must deal with immigration directly,
and in a compassionate and practical manner."
Cannella was one of 15 lawmakers who signed a letter
released Thursday asking the state's Congressional delegation to
"act on reform this year to put this challenge behind us." A
sixteenth lawmaker, state Senator Andy Vidak of Bakersfield,
sent his own letter.
A landmark immigration overhaul passed by the Democratic-led
U.S. Senate in June includes a path to citizenship for millions
of immigrants currently living illegally in the United States,
but it faces scant chance of passage in its current form in the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives.
The California lawmakers calling for an overhaul - who
comprise nearly half of the Republican delegation to the state
legislature - are pushing back against the party's national
leaders for a variety of reasons. The state relies heavily on
its agricultural, construction and hospitality businesses, all
of which depend on immigrant labor.
The state's demographics also work against a highly
conservative approach to immigration: A recent study showed that
7 percent of California's population, or about 2.6 million
people, are living in the country illegally.
The California Republican party has suffered years of damage
politically from prior efforts to crack down on illegal
immigration to the state, including backing a 1994 ballot
initiative that would have denied public education, health care
and other services the undocumented.
Simply calling on Congress to pass reform would not erase
all those years worth of mistrust and animosity, but it is the
right thing to do, Cannella said.
'REPUBLICANS CARE ABOUT YOU'
Republican State Assemblyman Rocky Chavez, who represents
parts of San Diego County, said he wanted to send Latinos the
message that his party understands their concerns.
"To the Spanish speakers of California: Republicans care
about you," Chavez said, before reading somewhat haltingly from
a statement in Spanish.
Failing to address immigration reform would have economic
implications as well as political ones, said Robert Lapsley,
president of the Business Roundtable of California, who also
spoke at the event.
"If we don't get this done, it's going to impact our entire
economy," Lapsley said.
Throughout the nation in recent months, representatives of
industries that rely heavily on immigrant labor have been
lobbying Republican representatives to support reform.
In Minnesota, business executives have peppered Republican
U.S. Representative John Kline with questions on immigration at
several private events, said Bill Blazar, a vice president at
the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce.
In Colorado, a group of six business executives who
collectively donated nearly $500,000 to Republicans in the 2012
election wrote a letter in July to the state's four Republican
House members last month urging them to support changes in
immigration laws.
In Arizona, where state law requires police to question
those they stop and suspect of being in the country illegally
about their immigration status, business leaders have argued
that a hard-line stance is not the political winner it once was.
In California, the farm, hospitality and construction
businesses could not survive "without the hard work and skill
provided by immigrant communities," said State Senator Tom
Berryhill, a fourth-generation farmer and the son of a former
Secretary of Agriculture.
"For Congress to put off once again enacting a policy that
allows a reasonable path to citizenship for a group of people
that contribute so much to the California economy is just
wrong," said Berryhill, who represents parts of the Sierra
Nevada and the agricultural San Joaquin Valley.
