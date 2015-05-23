By Marty Graham
| SAN DIEGO
SAN DIEGO May 22 A U.S. Navy training jet went
off the end of a runway and crashed into water at a base in San
Diego on Friday, but the pilot was able to eject safely from the
aircraft and was rescued by local boaters, officials said.
The jet remained half-submerged by the Naval Air Station
North Island, and the pilot was taken to the hospital for
evaluation, said U.S. Navy spokeswoman Lieutenant Reagan
Lauritzen.
The condition and identity of the pilot have not been
released. Lauritzen said only one person had been onboard the
jet at the time.
She said the pilot was flying a T-45C aircraft stationed in
Meridian, Missouri, and had been practicing routine aircraft
carrier deck landings for upcoming qualifications.
The T-45C, also known as the Goshawk, is a two-seater built
by the Boeing Corp. and has been in use as a training jet
by Navy and Marine Corps pilots since 1991, according to the
Navy's website.
The training jets are propelled by a Rolls Royce engine and
cost about $17.2 million each.
A witness told NBC he heard a big bang and then saw a
parachute come down from the sky and land in the bay.
(Reporting by Marty Graham; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Sandra
Maler)