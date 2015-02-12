By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Feb 11 A federal judge
hearing the case of nine men accused of illegally growing
marijuana in California said Wednesday she was taking very
seriously arguments by their attorneys that the federal
government has improperly classified the drug as among the most
dangerous, and should throw the charges out.
Judge Kimberly J. Mueller said she would rule within 30 days
on the request, which comes amid looser enforcement of U.S.
marijuana laws, including moves to legalize its recreational use
in Washington state, Colorado, Oregon and Alaska.
"If I were persuaded by the defense's argument, if I bought
their argument, what would you lose here?" she asked prosecutors
during closing arguments on the motion to dismiss the cases
against the men.
The men were charged in 2011 with growing marijuana on
private and federal land in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest
in Northern California near the city of Redding.
If convicted, they face up to life imprisonment and a $10
million fine, plus forfeiture of property and weapons.
In their case before Mueller in U.S. District Court in
Sacramento, defense lawyers have argued that U.S. law
classifying pot as a Schedule One drug, which means it has no
medical use and is among the most dangerous, is
unconstitutional, given that 23 states have legalized the drug
for medical use.
Lawyer Zenia Gilg, who represented defense attorneys for all
of the men during closing arguments, pointed to Congress' recent
decision to ban the Department of Justice from interfering in
states' implementation of their medical marijuana laws as
evidence of her contention that the drug's classification as
Schedule One should be overturned.
"It's impossible to say that there is no accepted medical
use," said Gilg, who has argued that her client was growing pot
for medical use.
But Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Broderick said that it
was up to Congress to change the law, not the court. He said
that too few doctors believed that marijuana had medical uses
for the drug's definition to change under the law.
"We're not saying that this is the most dangerous drug in
the world," Broderick said. "All we're saying is that the
evidence is such that reasonable people could disagree."
The defendants, he said, were illegally growing marijuana on
federal land.
"They had weapons," Broderick said. "These guys were not
producing medicine."
(Editing by Eric Walsh)