SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 California's liability
for unused vacation and leave time for its state employees
reached a 30-year high of $3.9 billion in June 2012 and is
likely to grow for the foreseeable future, according to a state
report released on Thursday.
According to the report by the Legislative Analyst's Office,
a non-partisan office serving as a watchdog for California's
financial affairs, state leaders could establish a buyback
program to reduce leave balances.
Another option is a cap on the number of days of unused time
off employees may accrue, the report said.
The rising liability for unused time off banked by state
employees reflects how they took fewer vacation days in recent
years after furloughs to help balance the state's books.
"They were using their furlough days in lieu of vacation,"
said Nick Schroeder, an analyst at the Legislative Analyst's
Office.
Furloughs cut compensation costs for state employees by
about $5 billion between California's 2008-2009 and 2012-2013
fiscal years.
The report also said payments to employees leaving the state
workforce reached a 30-year high of $270 million in the
2011-2012 fiscal year, two-thirds more than the year before
furloughs began.