LOS ANGELES, March 13 A Southern California man
came forward to claim a $1 million lottery prize but was sent
home emptyhanded after saying that while he bought the winning
ticket he later misplaced it, a lottery official said on Friday.
On Thursday, the six-month deadline passed for a ticket
holder to claim the $1 million Powerball prize in the drawing
that took place on Sept. 13, 2014, California Lottery spokesman
Alex Traverso said.
The ticket was sold at a supermarket in Rosemead, less than
10 miles (16 km) east of Los Angeles, and a video camera at the
store captured the moment when it was sold to a young man with
close-cropped hair.
Lottery officials in recent weeks released to the media
video showing the purchase in an attempt to prompt the ticket
holder to come forward before the deadline.
On Thursday, a young man visited a California Lottery
district office in Santa Fe Springs and spoke to officials there
in an attempt to claim the prize, Traverso said.
"They said he resembled the guy in the video, so there was a
resemblance. It wasn't an uncanny resemblance," Traverso said.
Traverso said the young man reported having misplaced the
winning ticket, which had five of six numbers in the Powerball
drawing and won a secondary prize, not the jackpot.
Under the rules of the multi-state Powerball game, no winner
can claim a prize without the ticket, he said.
"It's just an unfortunate situation because when we have
people win prizes like this we want them to be able to claim
them. We want to have them shout from the rooftops that they're
a big lottery winner," he said.
This is the second time a California lottery ticket buyer
has lost out on a prize since officials in 2012 began releasing
video images of winning ticket purchasers in an attempt to find
them, Traverso said.
The winning $1 million prize will instead go to California
schools under the rules of the state lottery system.
