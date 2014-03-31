By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 31 U.S. Senator
Barbara Boxer endorsed a proposed California ballot initiative
on Monday to raise the state's cap on medical malpractice
awards, the first salvo in a political fight between lawyers
backing the measure and doctors who oppose it.
Consumer advocates in the most populous U.S. state submitted
signatures last week to place a measure on the November ballot
that would raise a four-decade-old state cap on medical
malpractice awards to $1.1 million, from $250,000.
"I will never forget meeting a child who was severely
disfigured and forever confined to a wheelchair because of
medical malpractice," Boxer, a Democrat, said in a statement
sent to Reuters by proponents of the measure and confirmed by
her office.
"I was stunned to learn how unfair California law is in
terms of compensating these patients and their families," she
said.
In addition to raising the cap on pain-and-suffering awards,
the initiative would require random drug testing of doctors in
the wake of growing concern about over-prescription of addictive
pain medications, including among doctors, said Jamie Court,
president of the non-profit Consumer Watchdog. The group is
sponsoring the initiative along with Consumer Attorneys of
California, the state trial lawyers association.
Representatives of patients have tried for at least 20 years
to persuade the state to raise the limit on pain-and-suffering
awards, which was set in the 1970s and is not indexed to
inflation. Opposition from the California Medical Association
and other representatives of doctors have made such changes
difficult to enact.
A spokeswoman for the California Medical Association reached
on Monday morning said she would seek comment from initiative
opponents on Boxer's endorsement of the measure.
Last week, CMA president Richard Thorp said lifting the cap
would make health care costs rise even further, as doctors were
forced to spend more on malpractice insurance.
""This is a flawed and dangerous measure that's going to
increase lawsuits raise health costs and reduce health access
everywhere in our state. Californians don't want it because
California can't afford it," Thorp said in a statement.
Opponents include not just doctors, but also medical
providers such as clinics and hospitals, spokeswoman Molly Weedn
said.
Hoping to avoid a costly and ugly battle between doctors and
lawyers over the ballot initiative, state senate Democratic
leader Darrell Steinberg last month introduced a bill saying it
was the legislature's intent to bring both sides to the table
and try to reach a compromise.
But although representatives of doctors and lawyers came
close to agreeing on a deal proposed by Steinberg to raise the
limit under the Medical Injury Compensation Reform Act, or
MICRA, to $500,000, the talks fell apart.
Proponents said last week that they had gathered 844,000
signatures in support of placing the measure on the ballot, far
more than the nearly 505,000 required by state law. The
signatures must be verified by the Secretary of State before the
measure can proceed to the ballot.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Andrew Hay)