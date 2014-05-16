By Jennifer Chaussee
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 15 California in November
will vote on whether to raise a four-decade-old cap on medical
malpractice awards to $1.1 million, from $250,000, officials
said on Thursday, likely ensuring a bitter and costly fight
between lawyers backing the measure and doctors who oppose it.
Representatives of patients have tried for at least 20 years
to persuade the state to raise the limit on pain-and-suffering
awards, which was set in the 1970s and is not indexed to
inflation. Opponents say a higher cap will raise healthcare
costs and choke off access to care.
Consumer advocates successfully collected hundreds of
thousands of signatures in support of placing the measure on the
ballot, according to the California Secretary of State, which
approved Initiative #13-0016 for the ballot.
"Patient safety laws have not been modernized for 38 years
and as a result dangerous doctors are not deterred and families
victimized by medical negligence cannot get access to justice,"
said Jamie Court, president of the non-profit Consumer Watchdog,
a co-sponsor of the initiative.
The initiative would also require random drug testing of
doctors in the wake of growing concern about over-prescription
of addictive pain medications, including among doctors, Court
said.
Doctors would also have to check a statewide drug history
database before prescribing certain drugs to patients who may be
collecting prescriptions from different doctors, Court said.
Staunch opposition has mounted from the California Medical
Association and other representatives of doctors, as well as
medical providers such as clinics and hospitals, making proposed
changes difficult to enact.
In March, California Medical Association president Richard
Thorp said lifting the existing $250,000 cap for medical
malpractice awards would make health care costs rise even
further, as doctors would be forced to spend more on malpractice
insurance.
Opponents of the measure, including insurance companies and
medical groups, have raised more than $33 million in 2014, far
outpacing the less than $700,000 raised by proponents, campaign
finance records showed, according to the Los Angeles Times.
A bill introduced in February that would have raised the
limit under the Medical Injury Compensation Reform Act, or
MICRA, to $500,000, failed to gain traction.
(Reporting by Jennifer Chaussee in San Francisco; Writing by
Eric M. Johnson)