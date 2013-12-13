SACRAMENTO, Calif. Dec 12 Public health officials in California said Thursday they had sought permission from the federal government to use a vaccine not approved for use in the United States against an outbreak of meningococcal disease among college students in California.

The outbreak, which resulted in a student at the University of California, Santa Barbara having both of his feet amputated, is similar to one that has stricken eight students at Princeton University, where students began receiving the European and Australian vaccine this week.

(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Dan Whitcomb)