Nov 5 California authorities have positively
identified the remains of a Hollywood studio executive who
disappeared in mysterious circumstances in 2012, officials said
on Wednesday.
Hikers near Palmdale, some 60 miles (97 km) north of Los
Angeles, discovered human remains on Oct. 26 which were later
identified as those of 20th Century Fox film distribution
executive Gavin Smith, said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office
spokeswoman Nicole Nishida.
Nishida said that autopsy results have not been finalized
and the cause of death has yet to be determined. She said the
investigation was still ongoing.
Smith, 57, was last seen on the night of May 1, 2012,
driving in his black Mercedes Benz away from a friend's house in
Oak Park, northwest of Los Angeles.
His disappearance made national headlines and prompted his
family to offer a $20,000 reward for information on his
whereabouts. In May, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office
declared Smith dead, two years after he had gone missing.
Smith was also known for playing on UCLA's 1975 national
championship basketball team.
The discovery of Smith's Mercedes in February 2013 inside a
storage facility linked to John Creech, a man who was imprisoned
in a Los Angeles County jail on an unrelated narcotics
conviction, was thought to have been a break in the case.
Creech, who was considered a "person of interest" in the
case, was not charged in the disappearance, the sheriff's
department said then, adding that Smith had met Creech's wife in
rehab in 2009.
