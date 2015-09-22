(Repeats to widen distribution, adds link to 'selfie')
By Daniel Wallis
Sept 22 A rare crested macaque monkey who
snapped a well-known, grinning "selfie" should be declared the
photo's owner and receive damages for copyright infringement
after it was used in a wildlife book, animal rights activists
argued in a federal lawsuit filed on Tuesday.
Naruto, a six-year-old macaque who lives free in the
Tangkoko Reserve on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, took the
image and several others about four years ago using a camera
left unattended by British photographer David Slater, People for
the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said in the suit.
The so-called Monkey Selfies that resulted came from "a
series of purposeful and voluntary actions by Naruto, unaided by
Slater," said the complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in San
Francisco.
"Naruto has the right to own and benefit from the copyright
... in the same manner and to the same extent as any other
author," the suit said.
The complaint names Slater, his UK-based company Wildlife
Personalities, and Blurb, Inc., a Delaware-based corporation
which beginning last year published and sold for profit in the
United States a book containing copies of the photos. Naruto's
orange-eyed, beaming selfie is its front cover.
PETA said it was bringing the legal action on the rare
monkey's behalf because he could not, "due to inaccessibility
and incapacity," and that the court had jurisdiction because of
the book sales made in the United States.
Sulawesi crested macaques are listed as critically
endangered, according to the International Union for the
Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species.
Between 4,000 to 6,000 live on Sulawesi, and PETA said their
numbers have decreased by about 90 percent in the last 25 years,
mostly due to human encroachment on their rainforest homes.
PETA asked the court to declare Naruto the author and
copyright owner of the photos, and to award the monkey damages.
It also sought a court order letting PETA and a noted
primatologist, Dr. Antje Engelhardt of Georg-August University,
Gottingen, Germany, administer Naruto's rights on condition that
all proceeds be used solely for the benefit of him, his family
and community, "including the preservation of their habitat."
Slater did not immediately return a request for comment. His
website home page invites visitors to "Read the original story
about how I created my famous monkey 'selfie'."
Representatives of Blurb, which describes itself as a
self-publishing and marketing platform, did not immediately
reply to a similar request.
