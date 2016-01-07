By Andrew Chung
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 7 A rare crested macaque that took
a now internationally famous "selfie" cannot own the copyright
to the photograph because he is not human, a U.S. judge ruled in
a suit brought by animal rights group PETA on behalf of the
monkey.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals brought the case
in September on behalf of the seven-year-old monkey Naruto
against British photographer David Slater, who self-published
the photo in a wildlife book.
Naruto, who resides on a reserve in Indonesia, took the
image and several others in 2011 using a camera left unattended
by Slater, the suit said. PETA argued he should be declared
owner of the photos and receive damages for copyright
infringement that would be used for habitat preservation.
While the U.S. Congress and the president have the power to
extend legal protections to animals as well as humans, "there is
no indication that they did so in the Copyright Act," U.S.
District Judge William Orrick said at a hearing on Wednesday in
federal court in San Francisco, according to a court transcript.
But Orrick said he would give PETA an opportunity to amend
the lawsuit before he dismisses it outright. PETA published the
photo in the case online at bit.ly/1V8Hnnl.
PETA General Counsel Jeff Kerr told Reuters on Thursday that
the group is reviewing its legal options.
"Although we are disappointed, we are celebrating the fact
that this is a historic case," he said. "For the first time we
are arguing that an animal can own property, rather than merely
being a piece of property himself."
Slater, who said that fewer than 100 copies of the book have
been sold worldwide despite the publicity, asked Orrick in
November to throw out the case because, he argued, animals do
not have legal standing. "Monkey see, monkey sue is not good
law," he said in court papers.
Slater's lawyer, Andrew Dhuey, said that even if PETA can
now amend its lawsuit, Orrick will likely rule in his client's
favor.
"My tuxedo cats could have won this case," he said. "It's
not a complicated situation. All that really matters is that the
plaintiff is a monkey."
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Cynthia Osterman)