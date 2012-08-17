Aug 17 California bankruptcies will likely rise,
Moody's Investors Service said on Friday, saying that it is
considering credit rating downgrades as financial stress on
cities and other localities rise, encouraging lawmakers to use
bankruptcy as a tool to win bondholder concessions.
Three cities have sought bankruptcy protection since June,
including Stockton, which became the largest U.S. city ever to
file. The housing bust and California laws that limit tax hikes
and encourage negotiations could raise that number, Moody's
Investor Services said. .
"Bondholders could become embroiled in the solution to local
government fiscal stress," Moody's said in a new report.
Stockton and San Bernardino both have indicated they want to cut
pension bond payments as part of their turnaround strategies.
"We are considering... potential across-the-board
adjustments of debt ratings for California cities to reflect the
new fiscal realities and the governmental practices in
addressing them," Moody's said.
Counties, school districts and special districts could be
downgraded, it said, adding that bankruptcy risks are still low
but increasing.
Many counties, cities and towns around the nation are
struggling with the rapidly rising costs of pensions and health
benefits for public workers. Their financial problems are
heightened by the still-fragile economic recovery, which is
restraining revenue growth.
The remedies California's municipalities can employ are more
limited than those of some other states, citing restrictions on
property tax hikes and cities' considerable independence from
the state government, Moody's said.
Moody's also cited a law enacted in 2011 that allows
municipalities in California to file for bankruptcy after a
60-day period of mediation talks with creditors. The directive
to negotiate "appears to condone, if not normalize, less than
full and timely payments to bondholders," it said.
Some of the most vulnerable California localities are
located inland, "within the Empire and Central Valley, where
cheap financing and speculative residential and commercial
development during the boom years resulted in high foreclosure
rates and depressed prices," Moody's said. These factors reduce
property tax revenue.
The credit agency underscored how the handful of bankruptcy
filings around the nation is altering the traditional
understanding of the municipal market's default risks.
"This inability and unwillingness to honor obligations to
bondholders is relatively new in modern day U.S. public finance
and still remains rare," the credit agency said.
Moody's rates about a fifth of California's 482 cities. Its
lowest city ratings are Baa2 for Marysville unsecured debt and
Montebello secured. Unsecured debt of the cities of Fresno,
Azusa and Santa Ana are rated Baa1, one rank up from Baa2.