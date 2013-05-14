BRIEF-KS Energy says board believes that Co and group will both continue as going concerns
* Board of company believes that company and group will both continue as going concerns
WASHINGTON May 14 Many California cities are showing signs of improvement, but limits on raising revenues, swelling pension costs and other pressures will leave them "fiscally challenged over the next few years," Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.
The agency said it downgraded the ratings on 27 cities' obligations and upgraded the general obligation ratings of two cities after reviewing all of the 95 California cities it assesses.
The review was inspired by the bankruptcy filings of Stockton and San Bernardino, California, to understand the risk of future bankruptcy filings and the cities' current budget conditions, Moody's said.
TOKYO, April 5 Westinghouse Electric Co replaced its chairman two days before the U.S. nuclear construction unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp filed for bankruptcy last week, as it tries to draw a line under the travails of a business that has cost it billions.
CHICAGO, April 4 Discount footwear retailer Payless ShoeSource said it had filed for Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday with a plan to restructure debt and immediately close 400 underperforming stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.