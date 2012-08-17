Aug 17 California likely will experience "a greater share" of defaults and bankruptcies than other areas of the country, Moody's Investors Service said on Friday.

There have been three prominent municipal bankruptcy filings in the Golden State since June, including Stockton, reflecting a broad pattern of fiscal stress, Moody's said.

"However, we expect the number of filings and defaults will be low relative to the 93 Moody's rated and 389 unrated city credits in California," the credit agency said in a report. The risks for bondholders are greater with issuers whose credits are not rated.