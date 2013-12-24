Dec 23 One of Hollywood's last old-style
publicists, whose job included making sure Marilyn Monroe got
out of bed for promotional events for the movie, "All About
Eve," died Saturday at his home in the oceanside community of
Marina del Rey, his son said.
Julian Myers, who died of congestive heart failure at the
age of 95, was also an avid runner, competing well into his
final year of life, according to an obituary written by his son,
Eric. In 2013, Myers set a record for his age category in the
800-meter dash at the Huntsman Senior Games in St. George, Utah.
He also loved marathons, for years competing in Los Angeles,
New York, Boston and Greece.
"He looked at the positive side of just about everything,
even in some of the terrible situations - that's the way he
lived his life," longtime friend and fellow entertainment
publicist Henri Bollinger told Reuters.
Myers was routinely honored for his work in an industry
where "respect or praise" was difficult to attract, Bollinger
said.
A Detroit native, Myers moved to Los Angeles in 1937 to
become one of the first students at the University of Southern
California's then-Cinematography School, the obituary said.
In 1949, Myers began working as an entertainment publicist
for Twentieth Century Fox, where part of his job included
organizing the elaborate stunts that were routinely used to
promote the movies of the day.
For the 1950 premiere of the film "All About Eve," which
co-starred Monroe, Myers persuaded the famed Hollywood Roosevelt
Hotel to black out all of its neon sign except for the letters
"EVE."
Myers was sometimes tasked with pulling a fatigued Monroe
out of her bed on the days she had scheduled media appearances
for the film.
Two years later, Myers arranged for two jackals to be flown
in from Africa to promote the film The Snows of Kilimanjaro, the
obituary said. He also represented James Dean and Elvis Presley,
among others.
Myers started his own firm, Julian F. Myers Public
Relations, in 1962, representing such clients as Cloris Leachman
and George Kennedy.
He also taught entertainment publicity at Loyola Marymount
University and the University of California, Los Angeles school
of extended learning.
Myers, who lived in the unincorporated Los Angeles community
of Marina Del Rey, is survived by three adult children and two
siblings. His wife of 43 years, attorney Patsy Nanna Myers, died
in October.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Writing by Sharon Bernstein;
Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)