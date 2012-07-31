July 31 California's treasurer has set August 16 as the tentative date for a sale of about $10 billion of revenue anticipation notes, which will be the state's largest cash flow borrowing since 2010, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

A two-day retail order period is expected to precede the formal pricing for the new notes for the state's short-term borrowing needs. The top underwriters are JPMorgan and Wells Fargo, the spokesman said.

Short-term notes sales are sometimes a sign of fiscal stress for the issuers. Financially healthy states and localities do not need to resort to short-term borrowing measures.

New York City, for example, has not had to borrow for its short-term cash needs since fiscal 2004, according to the state comptroller.

On July 24, Moody's Investors Service affirmed its A1 rating on California's general obligation bonds and predicted it could avoid another cash crunch, despite further financial challenges for the most populous U.S. state due to a weak economic recovery.

"The outlook on the State of California is stable at this time, based on the expectation that the state will deal with any further challenges to its budgetary balance and liquidity without another major cash crisis," Moody's added.

California sold $1 billion in notes in February as part of a plan to avoid a cash shortage, the treasurer's spokesman said.

In September 2011, the state borrowed $5.4 billion of revenue anticipation notes. Individual investors ordered more than half of the debt - $3 billion - a result that showed California's structural deficit and other fiscal woes were not a deterrent.