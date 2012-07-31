July 31 California's treasurer has set Aug. 16 as the tentative date for a sale of about $10 billion of revenue anticipation notes, which will be the state's largest cash flow borrowing in two years, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

A two-day retail order period is expected to precede the formal pricing for the new notes for the state's short-term borrowing needs. The top underwriters are JPMorgan and Wells Fargo, the spokesman said.

Short-term notes sales are sometimes a sign of fiscal stress for the issuer. In a report issued on Tuesday, Moody's Investors Service said spending cuts and recent improvements in revenue have reduced the need for states to sell cash-flow notes. These offerings typically rise during downturns when revenue weakens and the costs for social services rise.

Only eight states are expected to issue short-term cash-flow notes in fiscal 2013, down from 10 in fiscal 2012 and 14 in 2011, Moody's said. Most states operate on a fiscal year that begins on July 1.

Despite the expected decline in the number of states issuing cash-flow notes, the par value of the notes in 2013 is expected to rise to $24.950 billion from $23.738 billion in 2012, partly due to the large offerings planned by California and Texas.

California and Texas typically offer at least half of the total amount of notes sold, Moody's said, though their share rose to 70 percent in fiscal 2012, as other states pruned offerings.

On July 24, Moody's affirmed its A1 rating on California's general obligation bonds.

"The outlook on the State of California is stable at this time, based on the expectation that the state will deal with any further challenges to its budgetary balance and liquidity without another major cash crisis," Moody's said.

California sold $1 billion in notes in February as part of a plan to avoid a cash shortage, the treasurer's spokesman said.

Texas taps the short-term note market even during stable economic cycles, partly because it front loads school aid payments, Moody's said. This year, Texas is expected to sell $9.8 billion of notes, down from its $10.3 billion record set in 2012.

Moody's said the states expected to sell cash-flow notes this year include: Colorado and Idaho, both of which will offer $500 million of debt; Massachusetts, at $1.2 billion; New Jersey, at $2.1 billion; Oregon, at $650 million; and Rhode Island, at $200 million.

Puerto Rico, which sold short-term notes each year from 2002 to 2012, currently has no plans to do so in the current fiscal year.

Some states use other methods to finance their cash flow, including lines of credit or commercial paper, for example.