Oct 20 A rare oarfish has washed up on the
California coast for the second time in less than a week,
authorities said on Sunday, leaving experts stumped.
The second carcass of the eel-like species was discovered on
Friday on a beach in Oceanside, a city police dispatcher said.
The 14-foot (4.3-meter) fish, which has a pug-like face and
a skeleton of bone, was found five days after a marine
instructor snorkeling off Santa Catalina Island, about 50 miles
(80 km) to the west, spotted a dead 18-foot (5.5-meter) oarfish
in shallow water.
The back-to-back discoveries of beached oarfish are highly
unusual, scientists said. The fish is an elusive creature that
dives to depths of 3,000 feet (914 meters) and is thought to
have inspired legends of giant sea serpents.
"It may have happened some place on Earth before but it
certainly doesn't happen very often," said Milton Love, a
research biologist at the University of California in Santa
Barbara.
Love is awaiting tissue samples of the larger oarfish that
he will pass along for DNA sampling. He suspected the deaths of
the two giant creatures were not coincidental and doubted they
were linked to human activity.
He speculated the oarfish, who are not strong swimmers, were
carried toward shore by a powerful current and then battered to
death by strong swells.
"There may be ones lying in 50 to 100 feet (15 to 30 meters)
of water we'll never know about," Love said.
The creatures are as thick as a human torso and can grow up
to a length of 56 feet (17 meters). They are found in all
temperate to tropical waters, but because they dive to great
depths they are rarely seen and remain largely unstudied.
Little is known about the behavior or numbers of oarfish,
Love said. Scientists are split on whether they constitute one
or more species, a division that DNA samples taken from the
recently-discovered carcasses could help resolve.
(Editing by Ian Simpson and Paul Simao)