By Jennifer Chaussee
| BERKELEY, Calif., July 1
BERKELEY, Calif., July 1 A California college
town known for its liberal activism will vote in November on
whether to place a penny-per-ounce tax on sugary beverages,
touching off the latest obesity-fighting campaign in the United
States.
Berkeley City Council voted unanimously to add the measure
in the form of a referendum on the city's ballot, drawing cheers
of support from residents and health advocates, and vows to
fight from the U.S. food and beverage industry.
"When we pass this measure in November, Berkeley will be the
first in the country where such a measure has been passed," said
Vicki Alexander, a co-chairwoman of a local campaign to put the
measure on the ballot. "We are very excited to see that day
happen."
Public health advocates across the country have clamored for
ways to reduce consumption of sugary drinks and junk food, but
lawmakers and voters have generally opposed enacting taxes or
other regulations.
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's plan to limit
the sale of large sugary drinks was rejected on June 26 by the
state's highest court.
A California bill to require sugary soft drinks to carry
labels warning of obesity, diabetes and tooth decay died in the
California Legislature on June 17.
Two California cities, Richmond and El Monte, failed two
years ago in their attempts to become the first in the country
to impose taxes of a penny per ounce on businesses that sell
sugary drinks.
Revenues from Berkeley's tax, if it passes, would go toward
the city's general fund.
"It's disingenuous because there's nothing in this measure
that's going to education. This goes right into the general
account. It's a money grab," said Ted Mundorff, CEO of Landmark
Theatres, which has movie theaters in Berkeley.
A Berkeley vending machine executive said her company would
be forced to pass the tax on to consumers in order to stay in
business.
A city survey of 500 likely voters showed majority support
for the tax in April.
(Reporting by Jennifer Chaussee in Berkeley, California;
Writing by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Toby Chopra)