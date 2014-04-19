(Adds police saying no gun recovered)
April 18 Police swarmed the Los Angeles Times
building late on Friday after receiving a report of a gunman
inside and have arrested one person, police said, but no gun was
recovered during the incident.
Reports that an unidentified person had threatened to open
fire on the third floor of the building came in after 7 p.m.
local time (0200 GMT), said Los Angeles Police Department
spokesman Gus Villanueva. There were no reports of injuries or
shots fired.
The Los Angeles Times newspaper, which has its headquarters
in the building, said on social media website Twitter that a
witness told one of its reporters a man "who allegedly made
threats at Times building worked for a firm that rents space
from the newspaper."
The Times said on Twitter the suspect worked for Vxi Global
Solutions and was believed to be in his 20s.
The newspaper had cited witnesses who reported that the man
said he had been depressed and did not mind killing and that he
handed one person a bag of bullets, but police later said no gun
was recovered.
Areas of the downtown office building were locked down by
police who secured the perimeter and continued to search inside,
Villanueva said.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)