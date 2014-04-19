April 19 A man who allegedly threatened to open
fire in the building that houses the Los Angeles Times'
headquarters was being held in custody for a mental evaluation,
police said on Saturday.
The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken
into custody early Friday evening after he allegedly told
witnesses he was depressed and did not mind killing, according
to the newspaper.
The man, who worked for a business that rents space in the
building, also handed a person a bag of bullets, the Times said.
Police responded to the incident and put parts of the
building on lockdown after he allegedly threatened to open fire
on the third floor.
No gun was recovered from the scene and there were no
reports of injuries or shots fired, police spokeswoman Norma
Eisenman said on Saturday.
The department's mental evaluation unit is in charge of the
case and will not release information on the incident or the
man's identity until Monday, at the earliest, according to
Eisenman.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Barbara
Goldberg in New York and Paul Simao)