LOS ANGELES, June 23 Exxon Mobil Corp has suspended offshore production from three drilling platforms along the Santa Barbara, California, coastline in the aftermath of last month's rupture of a pipeline that carries crude oil away to refineries, the company said on Tuesday.

Exxon cited a refusal by Santa Barbara County authorities to approve an emergency application to transport its offshore crude by truck while the crippled line owned by Plains All American Pipeline remains shut down.

Current output from Exxon's shuttered platforms was estimated at about 30,000 barrels per day, a small fraction of California's daily crude diet of around 1.7 million bpd. (Reporting and writing by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Terry Wade from Houston; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)