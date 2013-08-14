SACRAMENTO, Calif. Aug 13 Hollywood moms Halle
Berry and Jennifer Garner continued their campaign to keep
paparazzi away from the children of celebrities on Tuesday,
appearing at a legislative hearing in California to urge passage
of a bill that would increase state penalties for harassing
children.
In emotional testimony, Garner told members of a California
Assembly committee that she and her children are followed
wherever they go.
"How often do we see a tragedy unfold and say, 'Oh, there
were so many warning signs - why didn't anybody pay attention?'"
said Garner, who has three children with actor Ben Affleck. "I
am asking you as a parent to pay attention."
The bill, which already has passed the state Senate, focuses
on people who target children based on their parents'
occupations. The idea originated with a 1990s-era law protecting
children of health clinic workers from harassment by
anti-abortion activists.
It would increase penalties for doing so from a maximum of
six months in jail to a maximum of one year, and increase the
potential fine for doing so to $10,000, from the current $1,000.
"I don't want a gang of shouting, arguing, lawbreaking
photographers who camp out everywhere we are all day every day
to continue traumatizing my kids," Garner told the Assembly
Public Safety Committee, which voted to support the bill on
Tuesday.
"What this bill would do is give us our rights back so that
we can protect our children," Berry said in testimony shown on
KCAL-TV in Los Angeles.
Berry had a daughter with model Gabriel Aubrey and is
expecting another child with her husband, actor Olivier
Martinez.
The bill has been opposed by some news organizations, who
say it will restrict their news-gathering abilities.
But state Senator Kevin De Leon, the Los Angeles Democrat
who sponsored the bill, said it was important to protect
children from unwanted harassment and dangerous situations.
"No child, regardless of his or her parent's occupation,
should be subjected to such unwarranted and harmful
persecution," Leon said in a statement on his website.
"By increasing penalties and authorizing civil actions, (the
bill) will have a significant deterrent effect on those who
would consider tormenting the most vulnerable and defenseless
members of our society," he said.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Bill Trott)