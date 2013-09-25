LOS ANGELES, Sept 24 A California bill aimed at
keeping paparazzi away from the children of celebrities and
supported by film stars and parents Halle Berry and Jennifer
Garner was signed into law by Governor Jerry Brown on Tuesday.
Brown, a Democrat who dated rock singer Linda Ronstadt
during his first stint as California governor in the 1970s,
approved the measure without comment.
The California Newspaper Publishers Association and other
groups had opposed Senate Bill 606, which increases penalties
for harassing children because of their parents' job, on the
grounds that it could restrict reporters and photographers
covering the news.
The penalties for harassing children of celebrities would
increase from a maximum of six months in jail to a maximum of
one year. Potential fines would increase to $10,000, from the
current $1,000.
The bill got a boost when Hollywood moms Berry and Garner
testified on its behalf at a California legislative hearing in
August.
An emotional Garner told a California Assembly Committee
that she and her children were followed everywhere they go.
"How often do we see a tragedy unfold and say, 'Oh, there
were so many warning signs. Why didn't anybody pay attention?'"
Garner, who has three children with actor-director Ben Affleck
said at the time. "I am asking you as a parent to pay
attention."
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)