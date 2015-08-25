BRIEF-Phoenitron expects net loss attributable of approximately HK$2.4 million
* For three months ended 31 March 2017 group is expected to record a net loss attributable to owners of company of approximately HKD2.4 million
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 25 A U.S. appeals court upheld several convictions against Anthony Pellicano over illegal wiretaps, including racketeering, while reversing a conviction for aiding and abetting computer fraud.
Once known as Hollywood's private eye to the stars, Pellicano was convicted in 2008 for running a vast criminal enterprise involving wiretapping and bribery to fix the problems of his wealthy clients.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Tuesday sent Pellicano's case back to a lower court for resentencing. (Reporting by Dan Levine)
* For three months ended 31 March 2017 group is expected to record a net loss attributable to owners of company of approximately HKD2.4 million
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday: