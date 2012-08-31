BRIEF-Albertsons Companies reports tender offers for up to $500 mln of senior notes
* Albertsons Companies announces tender offers for up to $500 million of senior notes of New Albertson's, Inc. and Safeway Inc.
SACRAMENTO Aug 31 California's Democrat-run state Assembly voted 48-8 in favor of a pension reform plan on Friday that cuts back some of the most generous public employee retirement benefits in the nation.
The pension law, unveiled by Governor Jerry Brown on Tuesday after months of talks with fellow Democrats who control the legislature, would modestly raise retirement ages and reduce benefits.
The state Senate is expected to vote on the measure later on Friday, the last day for state lawmakers to pass legislation.
* Senvest Management reports a 5.28 percent passive stake in Bristow Group as of may 30 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2rEo52E Further company coverage: