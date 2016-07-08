(Corrects paragraph 5 to show letter is from state regulators
to PG&E, not from PG&E to regulators)
July 8 Northern California power and gas company
Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) said on Friday its McDonald Island
gas storage facility in San Joaquin County remained out of
service after the company detected small methane leaks from some
of its wells in June.
PG&E discovered the small leaks during an inspection the
state required of gas storage operators after the massive leak
discovered in October from Southern California Gas' (SoCalGas)
Aliso Canyon storage facility in the San Fernando Valley in Los
Angeles. That leak, the state's largest ever, was not plugged
until February and area homeowners had to relocate.
The PG&E Corp unit said it has enough gas in storage
elsewhere to meet customer needs while McDonald is closed and
hopes to resume withdrawals and injections at the underground
field by September, according to local media reports.
PG&E said on its website the "low level emissions" at
McDonald, on a man-made island in an unpopulated area near the
Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, pose no risk to public
safety, the environment or reliability.
State and PG&E officials determined the McDonald leaks range
between 236 kilograms per hour (kg/hr) to 763 kg/hr, which state
regulators said in a June 30 letter to PG&E was "similar to or
only slightly above background levels at natural gas storage
facilities."
For comparison, the emissions at Aliso Canyon peaked at over
60,000 kg/hr before that leak was fixed, PG&E said.
SoCalGas has said it hopes to have Aliso Canyon, the biggest
gas storage facility in California, partially back in service by
the end of the summer. SoCalGas is a unit of California energy
company Sempra Energy.
State agencies have warned the Los Angeles area could suffer
gas shortages that could lead to power blackouts on up to 14
days this summer due to the limited availability of Aliso
Canyon.
McDonald is the second biggest storage facility in the
state.
PG&E said it has identified 10 wells with detectable methane
emissions and isolated two of those from the reservoir as of
June 30, according to the letter to state regulators.
The state ordered PG&E to test all 87 wells at the facility.
Of the three gas storage facilities PG&E owns and operates,
McDonald is the largest with a capacity of 82 billion cubic
feet. It is capable of providing nearly 25 percent of Northern
California's gas on days of high demand, PG&E said.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)