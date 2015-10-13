Oct 13 A military veteran who said his skull was
crushed by a 16-pound (7-kg) pine cone as he rested in the shade
of a conifer grove at a San Francisco park has sued the U.S.
government, saying employee negligence led to his injuries.
Sean Mace was reading and napping beneath the Bunya Pines,
also known as false Monkey-Puzzle trees, during a visit to San
Francisco Maritime National Historic Park in October 2014,
according to the lawsuit filed in federal court.
The seed pods dropped by those pines can grow in excess of
10 to 14 inches (25-35 cm) in diameter and weigh more than 30 to
40 pounds (14-18 kg), and park staff who planted the
non-indigenous trees decades ago knew there was a high risk of
injury to anyone below them, the complaint said
Mace, a U.S. Navy veteran, was rushed to San Francisco
General Hospital where he had two rounds of surgery for
traumatic brain injury. The lawsuit said he had been left with
"severe and likely irreversible cognitive defects."
It seeks monetary damages for personal injury and losses
caused by "the negligent or wrongful act of omission of any
employee," and names the park, the U.S. government, the National
Park Service and the Department of Interior as defendants.
It alleged that inaction by workers "created a hidden hazard
or peril" for visitors to the park, and that a safety barrier
was only erected around the Bunya Pine grove in the northeastern
part of the park after Mace suffered his injuries.
The lawsuit was filed last month but first reported on
Monday by the San Francisco Chronicle. The newspaper said Mace,
who it reported was in his 50s, had chosen the waterfront park
to try to find a quiet spot to watch the Blue Angels air show
during last year's Bay Area Fleet Week.
The National Park Service said it did not comment on ongoing
litigation.
(Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Editing by Peter Cooney)