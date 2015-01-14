(Fixes typo in "decide" in ninth paragraph)
By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Jan 14 When U.S. Senator
Barbara Boxer announced she would not seek re-election after 33
years in Congress, there was no tearful speech by the senator,
no news conference, not even an emailed press release - just a
video posted on a campaign website.
The political scramble that followed Boxer's announcement
also took place online. Three of the state's best-known
politicians took to the web and social media to declare their
own plans, including state Attorney General Kamala Harris, when
she became the first declared candidate on Tuesday in a post on
her quickly erected campaign website.
It's part of a trend of politicians using safer, quicker and
more effective online methods to announce they are running for
an office - or even not running, as was the case with Lieutenant
Governor Gavin Newsom.
"We're reaching a point where a majority of political
communications begin online and then flow to more traditional
outlets," said Jason Kinney, a political consultant to Newsom,
who fueled speculation about a run for governor in 2018 when he
used Facebook on Monday to say he would not seek Boxer's seat.
The Facebook statement allowed Newsom's team to move far
more quickly than it could have had he held a news conference,
Kinney said. It also let Newsom catch the ever-earlier news
cycle, providing fodder for reporters sooner than a traditional
press event would have.
Such benefits have fueled a rapid change in political
communication styles at both the state and national levels.
Last month, possible Republican presidential contender Jeb
Bush announced he was exploring a run in a holiday Facebook
post.
"Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah!" Bush wrote, speaking
first of family and football, then politics. "I have decided to
actively explore the possibility of running for president of the
United States."
After Boxer's announcement, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio
Villaraigosa used his Facebook account to say he was exploring a
run for the seat. Billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer wrote
on the Huffington Post site that he would decide soon on the
race while U.S. Representative Loretta Sanchez, a Democrat, also
used Facebook on Tuesday to announce that she too was pondering
the job.
ONLINE ADVANTAGES
Compare that to a year ago, when Republican candidate Neel
Kashkari announced his run, ultimately unsuccessful, against
Democratic Governor Jerry Brown in a widely covered speech. In
2010, Republican Carly Fiorina started her unsuccessful campaign
to unseat Boxer at a town hall meeting.
Rose Kapolczynski, Boxer's longtime campaign adviser, said
online announcements have many advantages over traditional
rallies and news conferences. They're easier to organize,
considerably cheaper to stage and they also protect the
candidate from skepticism that might arise if a rally or news
conference was perceived to be poorly attended, she said.
Online announcements also have the benefit of speed.
Working with Villaraigosa's Facebook post, "It took me 45
seconds to put it up and within four and a half minutes every
news agency in the world was reporting it," said his campaign
consultant, Michael Trujillo.
Once Harris made a final decision to run late Monday, her
campaign website was built overnight, going live at 7 a.m.
Tuesday to a rush of publicity and attention, said adviser Brian
Brokaw.
Politicians have been flirting with voters online for years.
Barack Obama raised money for his first presidential bid online,
and Brown tweeted a picture of himself signing candidacy papers
on Twitter to announce his re-election bid last year.
As far back as 1995, Tennessee Republican Senator Lamar
Alexander announced a bid for his party's presidential
nomination on the Internet.
But political hands predict that more and more campaigning
will take place on social media and online.
"Campaigns are changing very rapidly," said Jessica Ng, a
communications strategist who has worked on Republican
campaigns, including Kashkari's. "Technology is changing the way
we communicate with each other and it affects how candidates are
able to communicate with voters."
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Bill Trott)