(Corrects second paragraph to show that some additional
spending is also for education and other programs)
By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 15 California lawmakers
on Monday approved a budget with $2.2 billion more in spending
than proposed by Democrat Jerry Brown, the latest move by
progressives to nudge the fiscally moderate governor to the left
amid improvement in the state's economy.
The legislature's budget plan, which calls for $117.5
billion in general fund spending, includes $750 million more
than Brown proposed to pay down debt, along with $1.4 billion
more in funding for education, social services and other
programs, some of them cut during the economic downturn that
accompanied the recession of 2008.
The budget "continues to keep the Golden State on the path
of fiscal security while also making prudent reinvestments in
the people of California who have been challenged the most since
the 2008 global crisis," said Democratic Senator Mark Leno, who
represents San Francisco.
Brown, however, has not yet signed on to the plan. In the
first year of a historic fourth term at the helm of the most
populous U.S. state, Brown has consistently pressured his
party's progressive wing to hold down spending and he remains
opposed to elements of the budget plan.
Negotiations over the next few days are likely to include
spending on higher education, subsidized child care and the
restoration of social programs.
H.D. Palmer, the governor's spokesman on budget and finance
issues, said the administration was optimistic that an agreement
would be reached soon.
"Productive discussions with the legislature on the state
budget have continued throughout the weekend and into today,"
Palmer said.
Last month, Brown proposed spending $115.3 billion from the
state's general fund, a modest increase over the amount he
called for in January.
Brown, who was governor for two terms from 1975 to 1983
before returning to the state's helm in 2011, took over a state
government that was deeply in debt, its budget severely
unbalanced.
He tamped down spending, persuaded voters to approve a
temporary tax increase and pushed successfully for a rainy-day
fund to be incorporated into the state's constitution.
But recent changes in the leadership of state Democrats, who
dominate California politics, have led to stronger pushback
against Brown's tightfisted policies.
Republicans criticized the budget plan, saying Democrats
only passed it because of a state law denying lawmakers their
salaries if a budget is not passed by June 15.
"Ruling Democrats are rushing to pass a budget bill to
ensure they collect their paychecks," the Senate Republican
caucus said in a news release.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Eric Beech)