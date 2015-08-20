By Curtis Skinner
OAKLAND, Calif.
OAKLAND, Calif. Aug 19 California Governor
Jerry Brown told state legislators on Wednesday that they needed
to get past political infighting and develop a plan for long
overdue and much needed repairs to the state's roads, bridges
and other infrastructure.
He was joined by the state assembly's top Democrat at a news
conference in Oakland on Wednesday where they underscored the
state's need for tens of billions of dollars worth of repairs
and upgrades.
"This is a big challenge," said Brown, adding that he was
talking to both Democrats and Republicans. "How we're going to
get to the end of it isn't exactly clear this morning."
Assembly Speaker Toni Atkins said in a statement later on
Wednesday that California has the second-highest share of roads
in poor condition in the United States, with 70 percent of them
chronically congested.
But repairing and upgrading the state's transportation
system could cost as much as $100 billion, money that could be
difficult to conjure without raising taxes or imposing fees.
Talk among Democrats includes possibly increasing taxes on
gasoline and diesel fuel, or adding a road usage charge to the
cost of registering a car, a spokesman for Atkins said.
But Republicans, whom the Democrats need to reach the
two-thirds majority required for tax increases in the state, are
having none of it.
On Monday, Republicans in the legislature said they would
not support any new taxes to pay for infrastructure
improvements. Saying Democrats had already raided funds meant
for transportation, Senate Minority Leader Bob Huff said at a
news conference that Republicans had submitted several bills
aimed at requiring any taxes collected from
transportation-related sources to be used for transportation
purposes.
Democrats oppose these measures and by Wednesday afternoon
had already killed two, including one aimed at stopping Brown's
signature high-speed rail project.
But Republicans, frequently without much leverage in the
heavily blue state, do have influence this time because the
state requires a two-thirds majority for any new taxes.
Democrats briefly had such huge majorities, but now lack one
vote in the Senate and two in the Assembly.
Huff said he supports fixing the roads, but that the money
should come from reforming the way existing
transportation-related tax revenue is spent.
On Wednesday, Brown, a fiscal moderate, said he was pressing
both parties to compromise on a way to pay for the repairs.
"The Republicans have a very different perspective than the
Democrats," he said.
(Additional reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento,
