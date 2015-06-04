June 3 California's devastating drought has
become the top concern for residents for the first time, as the
most populous U.S. state experiences mandatory water cutbacks,
according to a poll released on Wednesday.
More than one-third, or 39 percent, of likely voters
surveyed by the Public Policy Institute of California named
water shortages and the drought as the state's most pressing
issue, followed by 20 percent who said jobs and the economy were
of biggest concern.
It was the first time the state's record drought, now in its
fourth year, has ranked as the top concern for residents, the
poll said.
Nearly half of those surveyed, or 46 percent, said they
believe Governor Jerry Brown's order imposing the state's
first-ever mandatory cutbacks in urban water consumption does
enough to address the issue.
Another 36 percent said the restrictions, which require
reductions of up to 36 percent in some communities, do not do
enough.
"Public concern about the drought is at a record-high level
today," Mark Baldassare, the institute's president said. "Most
Californians are satisfied with the governor's actions, but a
sizable number say the mandatory water reductions have not gone
far enough."
Brown's overall job approval rating stands at 52 percent,
down from an all-time high of 61 percent in January, the poll
found. Twenty-seven percent disapprove of the job he is doing,
while 21 percent are unsure.
California residents are also increasingly in favor of
legalizing the sale and use of recreational marijuana, the poll
said. Support stands at 54 percent, with 44 percent opposed, up
slightly from 53 percent support in March.
On the issue of childhood vaccinations, a strong majority of
people across the state, or 67 percent, also voiced support for
requiring inoculations for children in public schools, the poll
said.
The California Legislature is debating a bill that would
eliminate personal-belief and religious exemptions to the
requirement that parents vaccinate their children before
enrolling them in kindergarten.
The legislation, which follows a measles outbreak that began
in December at the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, has faced
strong opposition from anti-vaccination activists and parents
who say it infringes on their personal liberty.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in New York; Editing by
Cynthia Johnston and Sandra Maler)