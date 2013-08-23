Aug 22 Adult film sets throughout the Los
Angeles area have shut down indefinitely after a porn actress
tested positive for HIV, the trade association for the industry
said on Thursday.
The actress, who works under the name Cameron Bay, has
contracted the virus that causes AIDS, the Free Speech Coalition
said in a press release.
The trade group said film producers called a moratorium on
production late on Wednesday and that filming would not resume
until all of Bay's partners are notified and tested.
The incident comes amid continued opposition on the part of
many companies that produce adult films to a recently enacted
law in Los Angeles County that requires porn actors to use
condoms on the set.
The multibillion-dollar adult film industry is centered in
the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles.
Michael Weinstein, head of the Los Angeles-based AIDS
Healthcare Foundation and a backer of the condom law, said he
suspects that Bay contracted the virus on a set.
Last month, he said, the actress tested negative for HIV,
and this month, she tested positive. In one film that she worked
on between the tests, it appears that condoms were not used,
Weinstein said.
"It's a tragedy for her," he said. "Obviously she was
infected by someone."
The industry group said there was "no evidence whatsoever"
that Bay was infected on a set, or that others were exposed to
the virus while performing sex scenes with her.
Bay said she planned to cooperate with public health
officials as they try to track down her sex partners to find out
who might have infected her, and whether she infected anyone.
"As difficult as this news is for me today, I am hopeful
that no other performers have been affected," Bay said in a
statement. "I plan on doing everything possible to assist the
medical professionals and my fellow performers."
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Xavier Briand)