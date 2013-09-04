By Sharon Bernstein
LOS ANGELES, Sept 3 A trade group representing
producers of pornographic movies in Los Angeles on Tuesday
called on the sexual partners of a porn actor to be tested for
the virus that causes AIDS, after he apparently claimed to have
tested positive.
However, the group, the Free Speech Coalition, stepped short
of calling for a moratorium on adult film productions.
A series of twitter messages on Tuesday from the account of
an actor who goes by the stage name Rod Daily saying that he had
contracted the virus "appear to be authentic," the coalition
said in a statement.
The group said it could not yet confirm whether Daily truly
had contracted the human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, but it
warned his partners to be tested.
Daily could not be reached for comment.
If the tweets are accurate, Daily would be the second adult
film actor in less than two weeks to report an HIV infection.
The trade association confirmed on Aug. 22 that the actress
who goes by the name of Cameron Bay was also infected with HIV.
Daily has been linked romantically to Bay on the adult film
industry website XBiz.com.
California Assemblyman Isadore Hall, who has been trying for
months to get a bill passed in the state Assembly mandating the
use of condoms in sex scenes, said Daily's reported infection
shows the need for such a regulation.
"This is the second individual within a week and a half to
contract HIV in the industry," said Hall, a Democrat. "There
will probably be more."
The multibillion-dollar adult film industry is centered in
the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles.
The industry has vigorously opposed efforts to require
condom use on set, protesting against a 2012 voter-approved
measure requiring condoms to be used in Los Angeles County and
successfully arguing against an earlier effort for such
regulation at the state level that would be specifically geared
to film productions.
The Free Speech Coalition said in an email to Reuters that
Daily acted in gay and transsexual sex movies in which condoms
were used.
After Bay tested positive, production was shut down for
about a week. But as of early evening on Tuesday, no order to
cease shooting sex scenes had been issued.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein, Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis)