LOS ANGELES, Sept 3 A trade group representing producers of pornographic movies in Los Angeles on Tuesday called on the sexual partners of a porn actor to be tested for the virus that causes AIDS, after he apparently claimed to have tested positive.

However, the group, the Free Speech Coalition, stepped short of calling for a moratorium on adult film productions.

A series of twitter messages on Tuesday from the account of an actor who goes by the stage name Rod Daily saying that he had contracted the virus "appear to be authentic," the coalition said in a statement.

The group said it could not yet confirm whether Daily truly had contracted the human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, but it warned his partners to be tested.

Daily could not be reached for comment.

If the tweets are accurate, Daily would be the second adult film actor in less than two weeks to report an HIV infection.

The trade association confirmed on Aug. 22 that the actress who goes by the name of Cameron Bay was also infected with HIV.

Daily has been linked romantically to Bay on the adult film industry website XBiz.com.

California Assemblyman Isadore Hall, who has been trying for months to get a bill passed in the state Assembly mandating the use of condoms in sex scenes, said Daily's reported infection shows the need for such a regulation.

"This is the second individual within a week and a half to contract HIV in the industry," said Hall, a Democrat. "There will probably be more."

The multibillion-dollar adult film industry is centered in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles.

The industry has vigorously opposed efforts to require condom use on set, protesting against a 2012 voter-approved measure requiring condoms to be used in Los Angeles County and successfully arguing against an earlier effort for such regulation at the state level that would be specifically geared to film productions.

The Free Speech Coalition said in an email to Reuters that Daily acted in gay and transsexual sex movies in which condoms were used.

After Bay tested positive, production was shut down for about a week. But as of early evening on Tuesday, no order to cease shooting sex scenes had been issued. (Reporting by Sharon Bernstein, Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis)