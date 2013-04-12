By Sharon Bernstein
LOS ANGELES, April 12 A panel of three federal
judges has roundly rejected California Governor Jerry Brown's
contention that his state's prisons are no longer overcrowded,
and ordered the state to continue to reduce its inmate
population.
The judges, in an opinion issued on Thursday, denied the
state's request to be released from a court-imposed cap that
limits California's ability to hold more than roughly a third
more prisoners than its facilities were built to house.
They also demanded that the state develop a detailed plan to
carry out its order, due in three weeks, and in a strongly
worded statement reminded Brown that he must comply with the
court's orders.
"Specifically, the rule is applicable to Governor Brown, as
well as the lowliest citizen," the judges wrote.
They added that Brown's assertion that prison crowding was
no longer inhibiting the delivery of effective health services
to inmates, would "not constitute an excuse for his failure to
comply with the orders of this Court."
California has been under court orders to reduce population
in the 33-prison system since 2009, when the same judicial panel
ordered it to relieve the overcrowding that has caused
inadequate medical and mental health care.
In January, Brown asked the judges to vacate their order to
further lower the prison population, saying that California had
fixed its overcrowding problem and further releases of prisoners
would harm public safety.
The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported
119,213 inmates on Jan. 2, just under 150 percent of capacity
but above a 137.5 percent target.
THREAT OF CONTEMPT
The three jurists - Stephen Reinhardt, Lawrence K. Karlton
and Thelton E. Henderson - reaffirmed an earlier ruling giving
the state a six-month extension on its deadline for easing
crowding to Dec. 31, 2013.
But they said they expected their ruling to be respected:
"If defendants do not take all steps necessary to comply...they
will without further delay be subject to findings of contempt."
The issue has become a political football for Brown, partly
because reducing the population in state prisons has meant that
local jurisdictions have had to host some convicts in county
jails who previously would have been sent to state prisons.
In addition, numerous parolees convicted of non-violent
offenses are now being supervised at the local level.
Lawyers for inmates who had sued the state over poor medical
care resulting from the crowded conditions welcomed the ruling,
saying the state had been dragging its feet in developing a plan
to ease conditions.
"Care is still lousy and crowding is still the primary
reason," said Ernest Galvan, an attorney in the case.
Deborah Hoffman, a spokeswoman for the California Department
of Corrections and Rehabilitation, said the state had spent more
than $1 billion reducing overcrowding and improving medical care
in its prisons.
"Since 2006, the inmate population in the state's 33 prisons
has been reduced by more than 43,000," Hoffman told Reuters in
an email. "Any further reduction of the prison population is
unnecessary and unsafe."
The court's order grows out of two cases filed against the
state, one in 1990 and the other in 2001. In one, lawyers for
inmates argued that medical care in California prisons was so
poor that it was unconstitutional. In the other, attorneys
contended that mental health care was similarly under par.
Several courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, have
agreed, finding overcrowding to be the root of the problem.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Leslie Gevirtz)