By Sharon Bernstein
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 28 A plan by California
Governor Jerry Brown to ease prison crowding by leasing space in
county jails and private lockups came under fire Wednesday from
lawmakers who advocate spending more for rehabilitation and
mental health services.
Fellow Democrats in the state Senate, led by Darrell
Steinberg, condemned Brown's $315 million proposal as a
short-term fix.
"Temporarily expanding California's prison capacity is
neither sustainable nor fiscally responsible," Senate leader
Steinberg wrote in a letter to Brown. "The administration's
current plan is a risky gamble."
Rather than contracting for more prison space, the state
should take three years to reduce the prison population by
helping inmates re-enter society via rehabilitation and improved
mental health services, Steinberg said.
California prisons have been in the national spotlight for
the past year, as officials wrestle with overcrowding and
concerns about the state's use of long-term solitary confinement
for some prisoners.
More than 30,000 inmates began refusing meals in July in a
hunger strike against prisoner isolation that is in its seventh
week. Although the number of participants has dwindled, 41
inmates have gone without food since the protest began, state
officials said Wednesday.
A special panel of three federal appellate judges ruled in
2009 that California's prisons can be permitted to exceed their
design capacity, but they set a cap on the inmate population.
The resulting court order requires Brown to reduce the
population in the state's 33 prisons by the end of this year by
nearly 10,000 inmates, even if it means releasing some before
they finish serving their sentences.
The governor has resisted repeated calls from the court
panel to move quickly to ease crowding in the prisons, prompting
the judges to threaten to hold him in contempt. The U.S. Supreme
Court this month denied a petition from Brown seeking to waive
the judges' order.
On Tuesday, Brown said he would propose spending about $315
million next year to house inmates in private facilities, county
jails and out-of-state prisons. He also proposed keeping open a
prison in the town of Norco that has been slated for closure.
Steinberg suggested the state ask for a three-year extension
of the court's order to reduce prison crowding so rehabilitation
programs and other reforms can begin to work.
He praised the policy known as realignment, in which some
inmates were paroled to county authorities and then sent to
county jails instead of state facilities if they committed
certain crimes while they were out.
Steinberg also worked out a proposed settlement with the
inmate attorneys in the overcrowding case. On Wednesday, the
lawyers released a statement saying they would be willing to
settle if the state allowed them to name two members to a panel
overseeing prison conditions, and implemented the reforms
outlined by Steinberg, among other concessions.
Brown's office released a terse statement about the
tentative deal, saying it would do little more than hand over
control of the state's prisons to inmate lawyers.
"It would not be responsible to turn over California's
criminal justice policy to inmate lawyers who are not
accountable to the people," Brown said. "My plan avoids early
releases of thousands of prisoners and lays the foundation for
longer-term changes."
Brown's proposal must pass both houses of the Legislature to
be enacted. It has won the support of Assembly Speaker John
Perez, a Democrat, and Republican leaders in both houses. To
pass the Senate, the measure must win Steinberg's support.
A spokesman for Brown did not say whether the administration
would consider the Senate leader's suggestions.
(Reporting and writing by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Steve
Gorman and Stacey Joyce)