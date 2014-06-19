By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 19 California failed to
follow its own rules for obtaining consent from female prison
inmates who were sterilized by having their fallopian tubes
tied, a state audit released Thursday shows.
The audit is the latest blow to the state's troubled prison
system and comes as California is struggling to meet
court-ordered demands to improve medical and mental healthcare
in its overcrowded prisons.
The report "shocks the conscience," said State Senator Ted
Lieu, a Democrat who represents part of suburban Los Angeles.
"These systemic failures are unacceptable for a procedure that
is life-changing and irreversible."
The report by the California State Auditor showed that of
144 tubal ligations performed between 2005 and 2011, errors were
made in obtaining informed consent in 39 cases.
In 27 of those cases, a physician failed to sign the consent
form as required, the audit showed. In 18 cases, there were
potential violations of a mandated waiting period after women
gave consent.
Prison rules make tubal ligation available to inmates as
part of regular obstetrical care. But until the issue was
brought to officials' attention in 2010 by an inmates rights
group, proper authorization for the procedure was rarely
obtained, the report said.
Carol Strickman, a prisoner rights lawyer, said, "This
disturbing report shows that California is still a long way from
meeting its duty to provide constitutionally adequate health
care for prisoners."
Auditors criticize federal officials put in place to oversee
care in the state's prisons in 2006.
The current official in charge, receiver J. Clark Kelso, was
appointed in 2008, but did not learn about problems with tubal
ligations until 2010, when the prison rights group Justice Now
brought it to his attention, the audit said.
Just one procedure was performed after the concerns were
brought to Kelso's attention and it was deemed medically
necessary, the audit said.
"We are glad to see that our efforts to stop the practice
have been successful and we look forward to working with
auditors office to improve the process further," said Elizabeth
Gransee, a spokeswoman for Kelso.
She said the receiver's office had undertaken several steps
to address the problem, including appointing a women's
healthcare executive to focus on health issues for female
inmates.
In past years California prisons have struggled with
crowding and concerns about the use of long-term solitary
confinement for prisoners with suspected gang ties, which led to
a hunger strike last summer.
The state has been under court orders to reduce crowding in
the prisons since 2009.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Bill Trott)