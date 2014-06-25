By Jennifer Chaussee
| SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 24
SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 24 A bill to ban
sterilization surgeries on inmates in California prisons
advanced on Tuesday, days after an audit showed officials failed
to follow the state's rules for obtaining consent for the
procedures.
The bill unanimously passed the assembly health committee on
Tuesday as lawmakers scrambled to respond to the audit, which
showed that errors were made in obtaining informed consent from
39 women inmates who had their fallopian tubes tied while
incarcerated between 2005 and 2011.
"This bill is absolutely essential to make sure that women
are not coerced into procedures they don't want and truly
informed about risks and side effects should they be deemed
necessary," said state senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, who
introduced the measure and commissioned the audit in February,
after the investigative non-profit Center for Investigative
Reporting published a story on the sterilizations.
Prison rules make tubal ligation available to inmates as
part of regular obstetrical care. But until the issue was
brought to officials' attention in 2010 by an inmates rights
group, proper authorization for the procedure was rarely
obtained, the state auditor's report said.
The report by the California State Auditor showed that of
144 tubal ligations performed between 2005 and 2011, errors were
made in obtaining informed consent in 39 cases.
In 27 of those cases, a physician failed to sign the consent
form as required, the audit showed. In 18 cases, there were
potential violations of a mandated waiting period after women
gave consent. In all but one of the cases, auditors said, there
were issues with the way the procedures were authorized.
The audit was the latest blow to the state's troubled prison
system and came as California is struggling to meet
court-ordered demands to improve medical and mental healthcare
in its overcrowded prisons.
Medical care in the state's prisons were placed under the
control of a court-ordered receivership in 2006.
The current receiver, J. Clark Kelso, was appointed in 2008,
but did not learn about problems with tubal ligations until
2010, when the prison rights group Justice Now brought it to his
attention, the audit said.
Just one procedure was performed after the concerns were
brought to Kelso's attention, and it was deemed medically
necessary, the audit said.
Kelso supports the legislation, which would ban
sterilization of inmates of either sex except in a medical
emergency, a spokeswoman said.
(Editing by Sharon Bernstein and Ken Wills)