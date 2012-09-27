SACRAMENTO, Sept 27 Californians who use social
media like Twitter and Facebook have a little more privacy
protection from employers or universities who may want access to
usernames or passwords after the governor signed two bills into
law on Thursday.
Job applicants and employees will have protection from
employers who demand their login credentials to social media
platforms or personal e-mail accounts, according to one of the
bills, authored by Assembly member Nora Campos, a Democrat from
San Jose.
Employers are barred from firing or disciplining those who
refuse to give up any information related to their social media
accounts.
"The Golden State is pioneering the social media revolution
and these laws will protect all Californians from unwarranted
invasions of their personal social media accounts," Governor
Jerry Brown said in a statement released after he shared the
news on Twitter, Facebook, and other social media accounts.
Brown also signed a similar bill by state Senator Leland
Yee, a Democrat from San Francisco, prohibiting colleges or
universities from demanding user names, passwords, or other
identifying information from students, prospective students and
student groups.
That bill, according to Brown's office, came in response to
a "growing trend" of schools "snooping into student social media
accounts, particularly those of student athletes."
Both laws go into effect on Jan. 1.