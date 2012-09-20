By Mary Slosson
| SACRAMENTO, Sept 19
SACRAMENTO, Sept 19 The initial segment of
California's ambitious $68 billion high speed rail project won
the approval of the U.S. Federal Railroad Administration on
Wednesday, clearing the way for construction to begin in 2013.
Federal authorities approved a 65-mile section of track
through the state's central agricultural heartland, from Merced
to Fresno, after environmental and engineering reviews were
completed.
California's bullet train network, expected to take decades
to complete, would eventually connect Sacramento and San
Francisco to Los Angeles, with stops along the 800-mile system.
"We are now poised to move forward and break ground next
year," Jeff Morales, CEO of the California High-Speed Rail
Authority, said in a statement, adding that the project would
invest billions of dollars in local and regional rail systems.
California's Democratic Governor Jerry Brown signed an
initial funding bill for the train project in July that cleared
the way for construction of 130 miles of track.
Brown says a bullet train network will boost job creation
and provide an alternative to car and plane travel in the
country's most populous state.
Critics, however, say California can ill afford the $68
billion project that farmers' unions regard as an "imminent
threat" to some of the most agriculturally productive land in
the United States.
Critics worry that funding for the project will eventually
run dry before the rail network can be completed, leaving
California with a "train to nowhere" in its agrarian midsection.
Cost estimates for the project, the most ambitious public
works endeavor to date in California, have ballooned to $68
billion from $45 billion previously.
California has so far only approved partial state and
federal financing for the project, including the issuance of
$2.6 billion in state bonds, which would in turn unlock $3.2
billion in federal funds for construction of the tracks.
The Legislative Analyst's Office, an independent budget
watchdog agency, said the source of funding for the project
beyond the initial round was "highly uncertain."
(Reporting by Mary Slosson; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Jackie Frank)