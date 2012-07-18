By Mary Slosson
SACRAMENTO, July 18 California moved full steam
ahead on Wednesday with a $68 billion high speed rail project, a
move that comes as the state slashes spending to close a nearly
$16 billion budget deficit and as a string of its cities mull
bankruptcy.
At a ceremony in Los Angeles, Governor Jerry Brown signed an
initial funding bill for the train project, clearing the way for
construction of a 130-mile section of track through the state's
agricultural heartland.
Brown says a bullet train network will boost job creation
and provide an alternative to car and plane travel in the
country's most populous state.
Critics say California can ill afford the $68 billion
project that farmers unions regard as an "imminent threat" to
some of the most agriculturally productive land in the United
States.
"This legislation will help put thousands of people in
California back to work," Brown said. "By improving regional
transportation systems, we are investing in the future of our
state and making California a better place to live and work."
Brown and fellow Democrats who control the legislature
recently approved a state budget that closed a $15.7 billion
budget gap with spending cuts, fund transfers and revenue that
assumes voters will approve a tax ballot measure in November.
And in the last two months, three cities in California have
sought bankruptcy protection as they struggle with weighty
deficits: the state's fourth-largest city, Stockton, the ski
resort city of Mammoth Lakes and San Bernardino.
Other cities, like Los Angeles suburb Compton, are
considering following suit.
Undeterred, Brown criss-crossed the state on Wednesday to
tout the project. The signing in Los Angeles marked one of the
planned endpoints of the bullet train network and he was due in
San Francisco later for another ceremony celebrating what is a
substantial win for the Democratic governor.
"This project brings an infusion of energy into rural areas
of high unemployment and provides relief for urban traffic
gridlock," California state Senator Darrell Steinberg said in a
statement welcoming the governor's signature.
FUNDING 'HIGHLY UNCERTAIN'
High speed rail links have proved popular alternatives to
air travel in European countries such as France and Spain. They
have not caught on in the United States where sprawling cities
and cheaper gasoline make the costly train systems a hard sell
in most states.
California's bullet train network, expected to take decades
to complete, would eventually connect Sacramento and San
Francisco to Los Angeles, with stops along the way.
The California Senate narrowly approved the measure earlier
in July after a lengthy floor debate in which critics said the
cash-strapped state lacked the financial means to undertake the
project, the most ambitious public works endeavor to date in
California.
The state and federal financing outlined in the bill
includes the issuance of $2.6 billion in state bonds, which
would in turn unlock $3.2 billion in federal funds for
construction of track in the Central Valley that was expected to
begin at the end of 2012 or the start of 2013.
The bill, which passed by a wider margin in the
Democratic-controlled Assembly one day before the contentious
Senate vote, also approves spending over $2 billion in federal,
state and local funds on rail projects in urban areas to prepare
to link them to a statewide system.
Construction on the bullet train line will start in the
agriculturally rich Central Valley, where trains could reach 220
mph over flat and more sparsely populated terrain.
Critics worry that funding for the project will eventually
run dry before the rail network can be completed, leaving
California with a "train to nowhere" in its agrarian midsection
.
The Legislative Analyst's Office, an independent budget
watchdog agency, said the source of funding for the project
beyond the initial round was "highly uncertain".
Other bullet train projects have fared poorly. Last year,
Florida Governor Rick Scott rejected $2.4 billion in federal
funds to build a high-speed line between Tampa and Orlando,
saying it would put the state on the hook for billions of
dollars it did not have.
Ohio and Wisconsin also rejected federal funds for
high-speed rail projects.