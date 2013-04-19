By Sharon Bernstein
| LOS ANGELES, April 18
LOS ANGELES, April 18 California's proposed
bullet train cleared a key legal hurdle on Thursday, as farmers
in the state's major agricultural region removed their
opposition as part of a legal settlement.
The high-speed rail line, a major priority of Democratic
Governor Jerry Brown, would send passengers hurtling right
through the state's fertile San Joaquin Valley as they zoomed
from San Diego to points north, including Sacramento and San
Francisco.
The full project, estimated to cost $68 billion, is likely
to face additional obstacles as plans are made to cut through
other parts of the state. Critics have said it is too expensive,
and should be put on hold.
Under plans approved at both the state and federal level,
the first leg to be built would stretch from Merced to Fresno in
the state's breadbasket.
But last year, the Madera and Merced County Farm Bureaus
sued to stop that stretch from being built, saying it would harm
the region's agricultural heritage and businesses. Other
opponents, including the city of Chowchilla and Madera County,
also sued.
Chowchilla and Madera County settled earlier this year, but
the farmers held out. On Thursday, they agreed to withdraw their
lawsuit in exchange for the state's promise to pay their legal
fees and put aside money to preserve agricultural land along the
route, according to court documents.
Under the agreement, the California High Speed Rail
Authority agreed to preserve farmland in several ways. For each
acre (0.4 hectare) taken out of farming for use by the train,
the authority will purchase an acre elsewhere that will stay in
farming.
The state will also set aside $4 million to preserve
additional agricultural land in the region. In addition, it will
also pay about $972,000 for the farm groups' legal fees.
"We're a farming community, and we want to continue to be a
farming community," said Tom Coleman, a pistachio grower who is
president of the Madera County Farm Bureau.
The settlement was welcomed by Brown, who last week
pointedly rode a bullet train in China as a way to drum up
support for the California rail project.
With the lawsuits settled, the state is now free to begin
purchasing land for the first leg, said Lisa Marie Alley, a
spokeswoman for the High Speed Rail Authority.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and
Lisa Shumaker)