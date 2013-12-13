By Jim Christie
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 13 Dan Richard is determined
to keep California's plan for building an 800-mile (1,300-km)
high-speed rail system on track despite two recent court rulings
against it and rising criticism of the effort.
"It's nowhere near as dire as the opponents are making it,"
said Richard, chairman of the California High-Speed Rail
Authority, the agency in charge of plans for building the
system, which at an estimated cost of $68 billion would be the
state's most expensive infrastructure project.
The project has been dogged by controversy as critics have
questioned its planned routes, ridership estimates and projected
costs, while lawsuits have sought to hold it up.
Two lawsuits recently went against the authority.
Late last month, Judge Michael Kenny of Sacramento County
Superior Court decided there was too little information to
support the authority's decision to move forward with the sale
of more than $8 billion state bonds slated to help fund the
project.
In another decision, Kenny ordered the authority to rescind
its funding plan for the system but did not halt the project,
which has more than $3 billion in federal funds at its disposal.
The authority will comply with Kenny's rulings even as it
moves forward with federal funds to break ground in California's
Central Valley as soon as next month, Richard told Reuters in a
telephone interview.
"It's just a question of how to organize this information
and put it back out there," Richard said. The authority will
revise its funding plan and renew its effort to unlock state
bonds for its rail project, which would be built through 2029.
As it presses on, the authority will come under increased
fire from critics, including ones in Washington like U.S. Rep.
Jeff Denham. A Republican from the Central Valley, Denham chairs
a House subcommittee on railroads and plans to hold a hearing on
whether the authority is complying with Proposition 1A.
"I think our committee is very frustrated," said Denham, who
like many other House Republicans sees the project as a
boondoggle instead of a transformative infrastructure effort
touted by the Obama administration.
Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood countered
that the authority can count on Democrats in Washington for
ongoing political support, along with California Governor Jerry
Brown and fellow Democrats who control the state's legislature.
"People should not be writing off this project," said
LaHood, a cabinet secretary from 2009 til earlier this year.
"This project is going to go ahead. It simply will."
TROUBLE ON THE TRACKS
California voters have cooled to the ambitious project since
approving it in 2008 by endorsing Proposition 1A, a measure
asking for nearly $10 billion in state bonds to fund the effort.
A recent USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times Poll found seven out
of 10 California voters want another vote on the project, with
52 percent saying it should be stopped.
The project's various cost estimates have allowed critics to
argue that its projected $68 billion price tag is overly
optimistic, and they point out the authority has locked in only
a fraction of the funds needed to build its planned system.
They also point to problems for the authority in Washington
beyond House Republicans, noting that federal regulators
recently denied a request by the authority for an exemption from
reviews for a planned line in the Central Valley.
The rail project's opponents also say it will be more of a
bumpy ride for the authority in court.
Litigation will hang over the project, keeping any sales on
state bonds for it on hold, even as the authority works to
comply with Judge Kenny's orders, said Stuart Flashman, the
lawyer for Kings County, which objects to the authority's plan
for a route through its farmlands.
Kenny will next year take up a lawsuit over whether the
project can meet its requirements in the measure voters approved
for its bonds, such as travel times between Los Angeles and San
Francisco of less than three hours, said Flashman.
"If they can't meet those times then they can't use the
bonds the voters approved," Flashman said.
The authority should rethink its overall plan, now based on
starting construction in the Central Valley, where Washington
required its money for the project be spent first as part of its
economic stimulus effort, said Quentin Kopp, a retired judge and
former state senator who served as the authority's chairman when
voters approved its bond measure.
Kopp said high-speed rail service should be targeted first
at more densely populated coastal Southern California to produce
the kind of ticket sales to attract private investors to help
fund the system. "This plan should be changed geographically,"
he said. "The first phase should be San Diego to LA."
That's not feasible, said Richard, noting the authority
risks losing federal funds if they are not used soon for
building in the Central Valley: "If we don't spend the majority
of these federal dollars they turn into a pumpkin in 2017."