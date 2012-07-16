* Cities part with redevelopment funds under protest
* Local budgets hit by elimination of agencies
* Funds re-routed to schools
* Some cities may challenge legality of state reclaiming the
funds
By Ronald Grover and Jim Christie
LOS ANGELES/SAN FRANCISCO, July 16 California
cities, including many facing severe budget problems, are
struggling to comply with an order issued last week to return
millions of dollars of economic development funds as Governor
Jerry Brown's controversial shutdown of the state's
redevelopment agencies moves forward.
As many as 400 cities were notified by e-mail on July 9 of
their bills for repayment of funds that they had earmarked to
repair streets, apartment buildings or for other projects
through now-defunct redevelopment agencies. Cities that do not
pay up face having tax revenue withheld beginning this week.
Redevelopment agencies were originally established to help
restore blighted areas. They were funded by the increased tax
revenue from property they helped to improve or rebuild. But
over the years redevelopment money has made up an increasing
percentage of local property tax revenue and city programs.
Many cities had grown accustomed to using redevelopment
funds for a variety of purposes and have complained bitterly
about the shutdown of the agencies. The city of San Bernardino
cited the loss of $6 million in redevelopment funds as one
reason behind its recent move to seek bankruptcy protection.
Last week, many of the cities repaid the funds under
protest, including some that say they are contemplating legal
action.
San Diego paid $89 million to San Diego County "to avoid
penalties that would further burden taxpayers," Mayor Jerry
Sanders' office said in a statement on Friday, adding that the
payments were made "under protest and with reservation of all
rights to challenge the legality of the mechanism used by the
State to calculate the demanded payment."
"We've done a good job managing the wind-down of
redevelopment and paying our bills on time," Sanders said in the
statement. "Now the State has changed the rules and is trying to
plug the budget holes that they have created."
LAYOFFS
In June, Moody's Investors Service downgraded to Ba1 $11.6
billion in California tax allocation bonds rated Baa3 or higher,
citing increased uncertainty regarding timely debt service
payments. Outstanding redevelopment bonds are now the
responsibility of "successor agencies," which in many cases are
the cities themselves.
Twelve cities unsuccessfully sought a restraining order to
block the state from collecting their remaining redevelopment
funds, arguing that it would restrict their ability to pay their
obligations on bonds.
The Orange County city of Westminster returned nearly $9
million "under protest," the city council said after a special
meeting on July 12.
Westminster, which last year received $38 million in
redevelopment tax revenue, laid off 49 staffers in February,
mostly from its building codes and inspection unit, after the
legislature initially passed legislation to abolish the
agencies.
The Northern California city of Pittsburg fared better, even
though it paid $3.3 million. It successfully disputed its
initial $7.3 million bill by pointing out mistakes the state
made in calculating its bill.
The city of Pinole, near San Francisco, borrowed $1 million
to send the state and intends to repay that from general funds,
city manager Belinda Espinosa told the San Jose Mercury News.
The city, which has 95 full-time positions, cut 53 slots
over the last three years.
"The real story is that some cities can no longer charge off
staff costs to that money, and that could mean layoffs," said La
Mirada City Manager Tom Robinson, whose city returned $64,000.
The city of 48,000 south of Los Angeles is not facing a
budget crisis but the city will ask voters on Nov. 6 to increase
its 8.75 percent sales tax to 9.75 percent to help fund future
capital improvements.