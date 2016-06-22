(Repeats earlier story with no changes to text)
By Liz Hampton
HOUSTON, June 21 Refiners in southern California
are bracing for potential disruptions ahead of possible
blackouts this summer after the closure of a key natural gas
field prompted state regulators to warn of power and gas
shortages.
Those concerns have intensified this week as a heat wave
swept the region, testing power grids that rely heavily on
natural gas for fuel. Power generators face strained
gas supplies after operations stopped at SoCalGas' Aliso Canyon
facility, the second largest natural gas field in the Western
United States.
Southern California is home to more than 1 million barrels
per day of refining capacity and supplies the majority of
transportation fuels for the state. The six major refineries
operating in the region require immense amounts of natural gas
and electricity delivered on a consistent basis to run smoothly.
Any stoppages at the refineries would likely cause gasoline
prices to rise in California, which is largest and most
expensive gasoline market in the continental United States.
Refiners are exempt from rotating power outages by the
California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). But they could
still face power disruptions if natural gas shortages are severe
enough, warned Gordon Schremp, a senior fuels specialist with
the California Energy Commission.
"If the situation gets bad enough, which no one is saying it
will, the curtailment could affect larger blocks and touch
ancillary facilities they depend on," Schremp said.
In the event of even a brief power outage, a refinery would
need between five to seven days to return to full production,
assuming there is no damage, according to industry players.
"Our facilities are designed to run at a steady-state - not
ramp up and down sporadically. The notion of 'turning down' a
facility does not take into account the physical nature of the
refining process," the Western States Petroleum Association
(WSPA) said in a statement.
The exemptions that protect refiners from rotating power
outages do not exist for natural gas, and refineries are among
the entities that could face curtailments.
Refineries made up 11 percent of natural gas end-use
customers in 2015 for SoCalGas, the primary provider of natural
gas to Southern California, according to the California Energy
Commission.
These facilities use gas to fuel cogeneration power plants
that produce electricity and steam, which is used in the
refining process. In 2015, 45.2 percent of all natural gas used
by Southern California refineries went to cogeneration, while
the remainder was used for hydrogen production, heaters and
boilers.
"Refiners are paying close attention to natural gas demand
and trying to understand what sort of levers they can pull as
far as natural gas use is concerned," said David Hackett,
president of oil service provider Stillwater Associates.
Modifying fuel use could collectively cut natural gas demand
from Southern California refineries by 15 to 18 percent, the CEC
estimates.
These steps may include increased consumption of propane and
butane - liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) produced at the
refinery that are commonly sold as separate products. These
gases can be vaporized and used as fuel by some refiners, said
Schremp.
Refiners can also modify use of still gas, a mix of gases
produced from various refining processes, to fuel operations
related to heating and boiling, he added.
Tesoro Corp, which operates two refineries in the
region, said its 400-megawatt Watson cogeneration facility at
its Los Angeles refinery utilizes natural gas to produce steam
to operate the refinery. A spokesman for the company declined to
comment further on potential blackouts.
Exxon Mobil and Chevron, which operate
facilities in the region, did not immediately respond to
requests for comment, while Valero Energy and Phillips
66, also operators of Southern California refineries,
declined to comment.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Andrew Hay)