Aug 14 California tax revenue was $475 million
or 10.1 percent below projections in July, State Controller John
Chiang said, adding that it is too soon to attribute
lower-than-expected sales taxes in the month to slower private
consumption.
The monthly update showed that the revenue shortfall was
mainly due to poor performance of retail and sales taxes, which
were down 33.5 percent or $295 million from the levels expected
by the fiscal 2012-2013 budget.
"Revenue collections were disappointing for the month of
July," Chiang said in a statement on Monday. "However, because
spending appears to be tracking and the funds that the State
depends on for liquidity are performing well, California's cash
outlook remains stable."
Sales taxes were expected to hit a relatively small amount
of $882 million in July, which is considered a vacation month.
The budget forecast a collection of $2.3 billion from August's
sales tax.
Other components of total revenue, such as personal income
taxes and corporate taxes, were in line or above forecast in
July.
California's general fund receipts in July totaled $4.52
billion while disbursement in the month was $12.98 billion. As a
result, California's cash deficit, which ended the last fiscal
year in June at $9.6 billion, widened to $18 billion at the end
of July.
The controller noted the cash deficit is being covered with
temporary loans from special funds.
This week California, the biggest issuer of municipal debt,
is selling $10 billion revenue anticipation notes.
Governor Jerry Brown in June signed a budget for the fiscal
year that, among other measures, relies on new revenue based on
the assumption that voters in November will approve a ballot
measure raising the state's sales tax and increasing income tax
rates on the wealthy.
If voters reject the measure, California will need to cut
more spending, including more than $5 billion on politically
popular education programs, to keep its books balanced, Brown
has said.