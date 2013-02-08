WASHINGTON Feb 8 California's total revenues in
January came in more than a third above estimates, and were 70
percent higher than the same month a year earlier, the state's
Controller John Chiang said on Friday.
"Last month's revenues were by far the highest that
California has seen in any January for the past decade. Along
with increased auto sales, rising home values, and more
construction, it signals that California may be entering an era
where we can govern outside of crisis," Chiang said in a
statement.
That pushed California's total general fund revenue for the
fiscal year running July 1 through January 31 to $53.48 billion,
compared to $46.22 billion during the same period last year.
Still, the state had a cash deficit totaling $15.7 billion
as of January 31 that it covered with both internal and external
revenues.
The total revenues for the first month of 2013 were $4.3
billion more than Governor Jerry Brown anticipated in his
2013-14 proposed budget.
Personal income taxes, which account for two-thirds of the
state's revenues, were $4.8 billion - or 54.7 percent - above
budget, and corporate income taxes beat expectations by $11.4
million. Sales tax receipts dragged on the month's revenues,
coming in 27 percent, or $582.7 million below budget.